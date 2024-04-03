Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

One man hospitalized after being shot Tuesday evening in Nipomo

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department
By
today at 10:28 am
Published 10:54 am

NIPOMO, Calif. – A man is now in stable condition after being taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Neptune Drive in Nipomo Tuesday evening.

On Apr. 2, 2024, around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Neptune Drive state San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses reported a person was being held at the location when shots were heard detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered one gunshot victim at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who was shot is currently in stable condition and detectives are now investigating the incident alongside California Highway Patrol and the Santa Maria Police Department explain San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

