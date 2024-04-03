Fresno man arrested after multi-county highway chase Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, a 27-year-old Fresno man was taken into custody for felony evading and misdemeanor hit-and-run charges after a multi-county highway pursuit.

On Mar. 29, 2024, around 1:07 p.m., San Luis Obispo Communications Center broadcasted over the radio that a Coalinga CHP unit was pursuing a silver Toyota Camry that had failed to yield and was heading westbound from Kings County into San Luis Obispo County state California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP).

The pursuit entered San Luis Obispo County with the Toyota traveling westbound on the eastbound side of Highway 46 as a CHP helicopter responded to monitor the chase from above explain CHP.

According to CHP, the chase went through the City of Paso Robles and then northbound on the southbound side of Highway 101 which caused pursuing units to call off the chase and rely on the helicopter to continue observing the path of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota left Highway 101 using the Bradley Road off-ramp when he lost control and hit a traffic sign before continuing in a westerly direction and eventually colliding with a chain link perimeter fence and coming to a complete stop detail CHP.

The 27-year-old Fresno man left the vehicle before being apprehended a short distance north of the crash state CHP.

A CHP-Templeton officer suffered a minor laceration to his hand while taking the driver into custody detail CHP.

After the driver was taken into custody, he and his passenger were transported by ambulance to Twin Cities Hospital for medical evaluation and once the driver was cleared, he was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony evading and misdemeanor hit-and-run explain CHP.

According to CHP, after the pursuit, two prior crashes that were part of the extended incident were reported, a property damage hit-and-run crash on Highway 101 north of Exaline Road and a minor injury hit-and-run crash on southbound Highway 101 at 10th Street.

All three crashes were caused by the 27-year-old Fresno man and drugs and/or alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the crashes which are all currently under investigation by the CHP offices in Templeton and King City explain CHP.