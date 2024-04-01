Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

A driver was hospitalized after a medical emergency caused them to crash into a home Monday afternoon in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Police Department
By
today at 1:43 pm
Published 2:00 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A driver was hospitalized after they had a medical emergency and drove into a home at Broad and Upham in San Luis Obispo Monday afternoon.

Around 11:41, Apr. 1, police responded to a report of a car that had crashed into the corner of a house near the intersection of Broad and Upham detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Image

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the driver was taken to a local hospital and their current condition is unknown.

Image

Drugs nor alcohol are currently considered a factor in this incident explain San Luis Obispo Police.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
medical emergency
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo Police Department
vehicle incident

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content