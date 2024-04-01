A driver was hospitalized after a medical emergency caused them to crash into a home Monday afternoon in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A driver was hospitalized after they had a medical emergency and drove into a home at Broad and Upham in San Luis Obispo Monday afternoon.

Around 11:41, Apr. 1, police responded to a report of a car that had crashed into the corner of a house near the intersection of Broad and Upham detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the driver was taken to a local hospital and their current condition is unknown.

Drugs nor alcohol are currently considered a factor in this incident explain San Luis Obispo Police.