PASO ROBLES, Calif. – One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver is missing after an SUV rolled over near Caballo Pl. and Calle Chorro Thursday evening.

On Mar. 28, around 6:43 p.m., officers responded to a call for a single-vehicle traffic incident in the area of Caballo Pl. Calle Chorro state Paso Robles Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered an overturned black SUV in the roadway with no one inside detail Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police, officers located a woman hiding in the bushes nearby with minor injuries.

The woman was determined to have been a passenger of the overturned vehicle and attempting to leave the scene explain Paso Robles Police Department.

The passenger explained the driver of the vehicle was a man that she suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the collision, but that the man had fled the scene prior to the arrival of officer detail Paso Robles Police Department.

That driver has not been identified nor taken into custody state Paso Robles Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-549-7867.