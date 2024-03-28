Christopher Winters found guilty of July 2021 Paso Robles hit and run which killed a man

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Thursday that Christopher Thomas Winters was found guilty of felony hit and run which caused a death.

Jurors heard evidence during the week-long trial showing that around 1:30 a.m. on Jul. 3, 2021, 22-year-old Steve Leon was hit by a vehicle on Meadowlark Road in Paso Robles explain San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The driver of that vehicle has never been identified state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, eyewitness testimony during the trial revealed that Leon was still alive in the roadway after being hit, but he was then run over by Winters who fled the scene.

Ten minutes before running over Leon, Winters was on video leaving Pine Street Saloon where he was believed to have been drinking with friends detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Winters faces a maximum of four years in state prison at his sentencing hearing currently scheduled for Apr. 23, 2024, in Department 6 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court with the Honorable Micheal S. Frye presiding state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.