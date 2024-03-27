SLO County Clerk-Recorder certifies Mar. 5 Primary Election results Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano certified the results of the county's Mar. 5 Primary Election on Wednesday.

Full results are available at the Clerk-Recorder's website.

Officially, 52.34 percent of registered San Luis Obispo County voters participated in the Mar. 5 election, above the statewide average of 34 percent, with 94.28 percent using the vote-by-mail option detail the County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder's Office in a press release.

“SLO County voters did a good job turning out for the primary, and we look forward to even more

participation in the November General Election,” said SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaine Cano. “We are also happy to be able to certify this election more than a week ahead of schedule.”

The Elections Office is required by state law to manually review each voter's signature for vote-by-mail ballots, a total of 87,000 signatures from this past election, and contact voters who either forgot to sign their envelope or whose signature did not match the one on record so that voters have a chance to correct or 'cure' their ballots detail the Clerk-Recorder's Office.

Staff must also research and confirm every provisionally cast ballot which can mean waiting longer than other states for official election results explain the Clerk-Recorder's Office.

“California’s system isn’t quick, but it is accurate, and it ensures that every eligible vote is counted,” offered Clerk-Recorder Cano.

According to the Clerk-Recorder's Office, San Luis Obispo County also uses tabulation equipment and a one percent manual tally, conducted on Mar. 12 and 13 for this election, to ensure the accuracy of results.

“Throughout the canvass, we also had several community observers on hand to witness the process. Those who came in to observe were able to see our work as we did it and ask questions about each step,” explained Clerk-Recorder Cano.

Election Results

Mar. 5 Presidential Primary Results:

In addition to the primary for President, San Luis Obispo County voters also chose who would go on on to compete in the general election for U.S. Senate as well as Representatives for the 19th and 24th Congressional Districts.

California's Full Term Senate Primary results:

California's Partial Term Senate Primary results:

U.S. Representative for California's 19th Congressional District results:

U.S. Representative for California's 17th Congressional District results: