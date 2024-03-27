SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - To bring awareness to the need for foster families in San Luis Obispo County, Roxi Selck appeared live on News Channel 3-12. Selck is a Program Manager with the Department of Social Services.

According to Selck, there are 250 youth in foster care in San Luis Obispo County and 120 active homes. "We are always up against a challenge to find a good match for our youth," Selck said.

Those interested in helping can call (805) 781-1705 or visit slofostercare.com.