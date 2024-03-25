Skip to Content
Man arrested in Paso Robles for abuse of his elderly father Monday morning

Courtesy: Paso Robles Police Department
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was taken into custody after a standoff on a charge of felony elder abuse of his father Monday morning in Paso Robles.

On Mar. 25, around 10:15 a.m., officers with the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call from a 71-year-old man who reported his 42-year-old son had assaulted him inside his home in the 2300 block of Oak Street state Paso Robles Police Department.

Responding officers discovered the 71-year-old outside of the home with injuries to his face and arm detail Paso Robles Police Department.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the 42-year-old walked out of the residence and returned inside upon noticing law enforcement presence on the scene.

The 42-year-old barricaded himself inside the home and after more than an hour of negotiations, officers took the man into custody without incident explain Paso Robles Police Department.

The 42-year-old was arrested and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony elder abuse with an enhancement because of his father's age as well as a probation violation state Paso Robles Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

