Environmental review of Phillips 66 refinery demolition plans available for public review

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Planning and Building announced the release of the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery Demolition and Remediation Project on Friday.

The draft of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) analyzes the potential environmental impacts from the current demolition and remediation plans for the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery at 2555 Willow Road about five miles west of Highway 101.

The draft report is available for a 45-day public review. You can view the EIR on the county's Department of Planning and Building's website here.

You can also see a hard copy of the current draft by visiting the county's Department of Planning Building Office at 976 Osos Street, Room 200 in San Luis Obispo or at three local libraries: the main branch in downtown San Luis Obispo, the Arroyo Grande branch, as well as the branch in Nipomo.

Comments about the EIR can be submitted by email to p66refinery@co.slo.ca.us or via mail to the attention of Susan Strachan at:

Department of Planning & Building 976 Osos Street, Room 300 San Luis Obispo, CA 93408

"As we start thinking about the future of the Phillips 66 site, we first need to ensure that the demolition and remediation of the refinery is done in a safe and responsible manner,” explained County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding. "Public input is critical as the County guides this process. I encourage all interested community members to review the Draft EIR, provide public comment, and attend the upcoming study session."

On Aug. 15, 2022, the Phillips 66 Company applied for approval of a Development Plan and Coastal Development Permit to demolish the refinery facility and remediate the site detail a press release from the County of San Luis Obispo.

The application was accepted for processing on Mar. 15, 2023, which began an environmental review process required under the California Environmental Quality Act state San Luis Obispo County.

According to the County of San Luis Obispo, a study session with the county's Planning Commission is scheduled for Apr. 25, 2024, at the Katcho Achadjian Government Center, Board of Supervisors Chambers at 1055 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo.