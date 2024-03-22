CHP forcibly stop and arrest wrong-way driver on Highway 101 near San Miguel Friday morning

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. – Officers with the California Highway Patrol-Templeton (CHP) used their patrol vehicle to stop and arrest a 19-year-old wrong-way driver on Highway 101 Friday morning.

The 19-year-old male driver was arrested and booked for driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway detail CHP.

On Mar. 22, around 2:37 a.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and CHP San Luis Obispo Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 from the San Miguel area state CHP.

Templeton Area CHP officers responded to the area and attempted to stop the driver using lights, sirens, and vehicle placement, but the driver did not respond explain CHP.

According to CHP, officers used their patrol vehicle to perform a "legal intervention" to force the vehicle to stop and successfully stopped the vehicle and detained the driver and passenger.

The 19-year-old driver from Paso Robles was arrested on the following Vehicle Code violations:

VC 23152(a)-Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

VC 23152(b)-Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content At/Above 0.08%

VC 12500(a)-Driving Unlicensed

VC 21651(b)-Driving the Wrong-Way on a Divided Highway

CHP details the driver's bail is currently set at $7,500.