County of San Luis Obispo transferring DUI Program Services to Kings View Health Systems

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo announced Wednesday that it is transferring the operation of its Driving Under the Influence Program to Kings View Behavioral Health Systems.

All clients participating in the county's Driving Under the Influence Program Services (DUI program) will be fully transferred to the Fresno-based company that has a satellite location in Paso Robles by the end of May detail the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency.

Community members looking to enroll going forward will need to contact The Kings View DUI Program at 2727 Buena Vista Dr., Suite 109, in Paso Robles. They can also be reached at 805-475-8260.

“The Behavioral Health Department is committed to ensuring the welfare and continued support of all individuals enrolled in the DUI program,” said Dr. Star Graber, Behavioral Health Department Director. “By partnering with Kings View Behavioral Health Systems, clients will benefit from expanded resources and specialized care tailored to their needs.”