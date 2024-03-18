Pat Butler Elementary placed on lockdown during traffic stop Monday morning

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Officers with the Paso Robles Police Department placed Pat Butler Elementary School on lockdown Monday morning after a suspicious vehicle refused to yield in the area.

On Mar. 18, around 9:40 a.m., police officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near Niblick Road and Nicklaus Street state Paso Robles Police Department.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the driver did not yield and entered the parking lot of Pat Butler Elementary School.

Pat Butler Elementary staff placed the elementary school on lockdown in response and students were escorted back to their classrooms detail Paso Robles Police Department.

The two people in the vehicle refused to exit the vehicle and officers decided to break a window of the car to arrest the occupants explain Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police, the driver was ultimately arrested for an outstanding warrant and the passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of potential evidence of property crimes and identity theft.

Once the arrest was made, the lockdown was lifted explain Paso Robles Police Department.

Paso Robles Police Department state that the incident and resulting lockdown were not related to the school and the lockdown was issued out of an abundance of caution.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report your information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867.