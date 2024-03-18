Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles Police investigating shots fired on Spring Street early Saturday morning

Paso Robles Police Department
By
today at 10:54 am
Published 11:16 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Police are investigating two early morning shootings on Spring Street that resulted in no injuries and are now turning to the public for help.

Paso Robles Police describe the suspect in these shootings as a slender male who was last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

On Mar. 16, about 13 minutes after midnight, officers responded to multiple calls about a single gunshot heard in the 3100 block of Spring Street state Paso Robles Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered a parked vehicle with its front passenger window shot out and a single person in the passenger seat who had slept through the entire incident and was uninjured detail Paso Robles Police Department.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, around 30 minutes after midnight on Mar. 16 and while responders were on the scene of the shots fired investigation, another shot was heard north of the scene in the 3400 block of Spring Street.

Officers converged on the area around the second shot, but did not locate the shooter nor recover the bullet fired detail Paso Robles Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

