San Luis Obispo County

Man wanted for questioning in Oregon taken into custody in Morro Bay Sunday

Morro Bay Police Department
By
today at 11:11 am
Published 11:47 am

MORRO BAY, Calif.– Local law enforcement took a 29-year-old wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted murder in Astoria, Oregon into custody on Sunday.

On Mar. 10, 2024, around 5:20 p.m., the Morro Bay Police Department was contacted by a detective with the Astoria Police Department who explained that an ongoing investigation in Astoria had identified a man wanted for questioning in an attempted homicide from Mar. 7, 2024 state Morro Bay Police.

The Astoria Police Department detective explained the 29-year-old was believed to have returned to Morro Bay during the course of their investigation detail Morro Bay Police Department.

The San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team and Morro Bay Police Department arrested the man at a residence in the 300 block of Hill Street and took him into custody without incident detail Morro Bay Police Department.

According to the Morro Bay Police Department, the 29-year-old was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for extradition to Oregon and the attempted murder investigation remains in progress.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

