San Luis Obispo County to conduct controlled burns in three locations the week of March 11

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif – Cal Fire announced Friday that controlled burning will take place in three separate locations across San Luis Obispo County the week of March 11, 2024.

Burns are planned in Cambria, San Luis Obispo and Yaro and will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m throughout the week.

Cambria's controlled fire will take happen near Burton and Highway 1, San Luis Obispo's burn will occur near Reservoir Canyon and Highway 101, and Yaro's burn will take place north of Pozo and west of Santa Margarita.

Dead tree branches and French broom brush will be compiled into 50 sections for each city to burn in an effort to prevent wildfires.

Weather conditions such as wind may reschedule burn days and the local community should be aware of possible smoky air from the burns.

For more information about air quality on a specific burn day visit the Air Pollution Control District of San Luis Obispo.