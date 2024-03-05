One person injured after single-vehicle accident in San Luis Obispo Tuesday afternoon

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – One person ended up with minor injuries after they ran into a Yucca tree at the corner of Chorro Street and Mill Street in San Luis Obispo Tuesday afternoon.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the driver of the car was treated for minor injuries at the scene and a DUI is not suspected in this incident.

The call for the incident came in around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.