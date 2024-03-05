Man arrested for Avila Beach burglary in Paso Robles Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A man was arrested for burglary in Paso Robles Tuesday after an Avila Beach homeowner found him inside their home earlier in the day.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported burglary in the 6700 block of Avila Valley Drive in Avila Beach when a homeowner came home and found a man in their residence.

The man left the home with some cash before deputies arrived and a few hours later, deputies located his vehicle in Paso Robles detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and a short chase ensued state San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was located later in the day abandoned behind the Target in the 2300 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies, officers with the California Highway Patrol, and Paso Robles Police officers searched the surrounding area and located the man in a nearby fast food restaurant and he was arrested without incident detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office state that the identification of the man is not being publicly released and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.