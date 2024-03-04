Pile burning planned the week of March 4 near Reservoir Canyon Road in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The intentional burning of 50 piles of dead or downed vegetation is tentatively planned for the week of Mar. 4, 2024, near Reservoir Canyon Road in San Luis Obispo County.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the burning is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and finish by 4 p.m.

The vegetation burns are intended to mitigate the risk of larger wildfires in the area and limit the impact of potential fires on local air quality explain San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.