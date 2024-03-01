Skip to Content
Two people taken to hospital with minor injuries after two-vehicle collision Monday in SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Broad Street and Orcutt Road Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries state San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, one of the vehicles lost control on the wet roads and spun into oncoming traffic.

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to get one person out of their vehicle and two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

