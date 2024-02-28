Vegetation burns planned in multiple locations across San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire has planned burns in multiple locations the week of Feb. 26, 2024, to limit the size of wildfires in the area.

Burning is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and end by 4 p.m. for the scheduled burns.

Smoke is likely to be visible in Cambria, Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill, and Santa Margarita during the week.

Three of the larger burns, two in the Cambria area and another in Yaro, are detailed below.

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is burning 17 piles near Main Street and Burton Drive in Cambria.

On Feb. 29, 50 piles of French broom are part of a planned burn near Cambria Pines Road in Cambria.

Firefighters will be burning 20 piles of various vegetation north of Pozo and west of Santa Margarita.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department state that prescribed or planned burns are an important tool that minimizes fire hazards and the risk to the surrounding communities.

The impact of these burns may impact air quality, detail San Luis Obispo County Fire, but limiting the size of future wildfires has an even larger impact on area air quality.

Weather conditions, such as poor air quality or high winds, are factored into the decision of where and when to light planned burns explain San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.