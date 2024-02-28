Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters responded to single-vehicle fire off Highway 46 west of Templeton Wednesday

Cal Fire SLO County
By
today at 5:17 pm
Published 5:24 pm

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a single-vehicle fire off to the side of the roadway on Highway 46 and Hidden Valley Road, west of Templeton Wednesday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, as of 5:23 p.m. the vehicle fire has been knocked down.

California Highway Patrol has joined fire crews at the scene as the fire is overhauled detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

