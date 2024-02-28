Firefighters responded to single-vehicle fire off Highway 46 west of Templeton Wednesday

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a single-vehicle fire off to the side of the roadway on Highway 46 and Hidden Valley Road, west of Templeton Wednesday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, as of 5:23 p.m. the vehicle fire has been knocked down.

California Highway Patrol has joined fire crews at the scene as the fire is overhauled detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.