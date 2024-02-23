Pedestrian hospitalized following vehicle collision on Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 37-year-old San Luis Obispo man is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in the 200 block of Madonna Road Thursday evening.

On Feb. 22, around 7:10 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department received multiple 911 calls about a pedestrian hit by a car outside of a crosswalk state San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD).

According to SLOPD, arriving officers discovered an adult man in the roadway with "apparent serious injuries" and San Luis Obispo Fire Department personnel administered emergency aid at the scene before transporting the injured man.

The 37-year-old San Luis Obispo resident remains at a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition explain SLOPD in a press release about the incident Friday.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation and impairment nor distraction are considered a factor in this incident detail SLOPD.

Eastbound parts of Madonna Road were shut down for the investigation that was led by the Severe Collision Investigative Detail due to the severity of the collision state SLOPD.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is turning to the public for help in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact SLOPD at 805-781-7312 using the case number 240222068.