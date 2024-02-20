Paso Robles man arrested after stabbing two people Sunday evening

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 28-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested Sunday after stabbing two people at a home in Paso Robles.

On Feb. 18, around 7;39 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call of a physical fight and potential stabbing in the 100 block of Santa Yanez state Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police, officers arrived to find four people trying to control a man armed with a knife.

The man was disarmed and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after an investigation revealed he stabbed two people inside of the house explain Paso Robles Police Department.

Those two people were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the 28-year-old assailant was also transported for injuries he sustained during the altercation detail Paso Robles Police.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the man will be booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on several felony counts once he is medically cleared from the hospital.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can remain anonymous and report your information by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.