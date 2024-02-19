Three people rescued from rising flood waters in Salinas River near Paso Robles Monday morning

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Three people are uninjured after being rescued from rising water in the Salinas River Monday morning.

One of the people rescued was located around 7:30 a.m. by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter during a reconnaissance flight of the area explain the City of Paso Robles in a press release about the incident.

A second person was located behind Kohls around 7:40 a.m. and the third person was spotted by employees at Caliber Collision near North River Road at 8:56 a.m. detail the City of Paso Robles.

According to the City of Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services, specialized water rescue equipment was used by CHP Helicopter H-70 to successfully rescue two of the stranded people and a water rescue boat was used to rescue the person behind Kohls.

The City of Paso Robles state the Salinas Riverbed in extremely hazardous during heavy rainfall and all residents are urged to not enter the riverbed.