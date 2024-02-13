Kitchen fire extinguished early Tuesday morning in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a kitchen fire at a residence in the 200 block of North Oak Park early Tuesday morning.

The single resident and their pet were able to exit the home without injury detail Five Cities Fire Authority.

According to Five Cities Fire Authority, the kitchen was heavily damaged by the flames and smoke damaged many other parts of the residence.

Five Cities Fire Authority recommends closing interior doors to prevent smoke damage in the event of a fire.