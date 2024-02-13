Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Kitchen fire extinguished early Tuesday morning in Arroyo Grande

Five Cities Fire Authority
By
today at 12:48 pm
Published 12:56 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a kitchen fire at a residence in the 200 block of North Oak Park early Tuesday morning.

The single resident and their pet were able to exit the home without injury detail Five Cities Fire Authority.

Image

According to Five Cities Fire Authority, the kitchen was heavily damaged by the flames and smoke damaged many other parts of the residence.

Image

Five Cities Fire Authority recommends closing interior doors to prevent smoke damage in the event of a fire.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
Five Cities Fire Authority
KEYT
kitchen fire
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content