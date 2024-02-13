First responders responded to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Colony Drive Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – One person was treated for minor injuries following a four-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 1 near Colony Drive Tuesday afternoon.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Drivers are advised to drive slowly in the area just north of Colony Drive, but there is no notable impact on traffic involved vehicles are now on the shoulder explain California Highway Patrol.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an initial investigation identified the possible cause as a ladder that fell of a truck and the investigation into the incident continues.