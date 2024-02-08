Arroyo Grande man arrested in connection with child pornography investigation on Wednesday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – A 26-year-old Arroyo Grande man was arrested Wednesday on felony possession of child pornography after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 700 block of Asilo Street.

On Feb. 7, 2024, Arroyo Grande Police executed the search warrant based on a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding sexually explicit images of children downloaded to an electronic device at a private residence detail Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, officers discovered multiple items of evidence in connection with the possession of child pornography during the search of the home.

The 26-year-old was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail where his bail has been set at $35,000 state Arroyo Grande Police Department.