Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Arroyo Grande man arrested in connection with child pornography investigation on Wednesday

Arroyo Grande Police Department
By
today at 5:47 pm
Published 6:01 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – A 26-year-old Arroyo Grande man was arrested Wednesday on felony possession of child pornography after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 700 block of Asilo Street.

On Feb. 7, 2024, Arroyo Grande Police executed the search warrant based on a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding sexually explicit images of children downloaded to an electronic device at a private residence detail Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, officers discovered multiple items of evidence in connection with the possession of child pornography during the search of the home.

The 26-year-old was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail where his bail has been set at $35,000 state Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
Arroyo Grande Police Department
crime and courts
felony possession of child pornography
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content