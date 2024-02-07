Severe weather hits Grover Beach Wednesday evening
GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Five Cities Fire Authority is responding to severe weather concentrated in the Grover Beach area Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service issued a series of special marine and severe thunderstorm warnings along the Central Coast beginning with a tornado warning in the Morro Bay and Los Osos area around 3:38 p.m.
According to Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E), there are an estimated 2,050 customers currently without power across San Luis Obispo County with about 1600 customers in Grover Beach alone.
Crews are responding to five poles downed at LOVR and Turri Road in San Luis Obispo and it is too early to determine a restoration window as most of these outages in the county were caused by storms within 30 minutes of one another detail PG&E.
For the latest on power outages in your area, check PG&E's Outage Center.
This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.