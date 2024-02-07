Severe weather hits Grover Beach Wednesday evening

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Five Cities Fire Authority is responding to severe weather concentrated in the Grover Beach area Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a series of special marine and severe thunderstorm warnings along the Central Coast beginning with a tornado warning in the Morro Bay and Los Osos area around 3:38 p.m.

According to Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E), there are an estimated 2,050 customers currently without power across San Luis Obispo County with about 1600 customers in Grover Beach alone.

PG&E Outage Center Map

Crews are responding to five poles downed at LOVR and Turri Road in San Luis Obispo and it is too early to determine a restoration window as most of these outages in the county were caused by storms within 30 minutes of one another detail PG&E.

For the latest on power outages in your area, check PG&E's Outage Center.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.