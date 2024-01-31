SLO Memory Lab digitizes old media for free

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Library is offering a new service that allows people to transfer VHS tapes, photos and vinyl records to digital files.

The SLO Library Do-it-Yourself Memory Lab opened in December. It's a free service available to anyone with a library card. You must first attend an orientation before preserving your media on a drive to take home.

News Channel 3-12 interviewed Steve Kinsey from the San Luis Obispo library to learn more about the service. More information is available here.