Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

SLO Memory Lab digitizes old media for free

By
Published 5:53 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Library is offering a new service that allows people to transfer VHS tapes, photos and vinyl records to digital files.

The SLO Library Do-it-Yourself Memory Lab opened in December. It's a free service available to anyone with a library card. You must first attend an orientation before preserving your media on a drive to take home.

News Channel 3-12 interviewed Steve Kinsey from the San Luis Obispo library to learn more about the service. More information is available here.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors News Channel 3-12 at 4:00, 6:30 and 11 p.m. and News Channel 11 at 10 p.m. To learn more about Scott, click here. click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content