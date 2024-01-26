Police arrest two women connected to multiple vehicle thefts in Paso Robles on Saturday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Two women were arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail Saturday on multiple felony charges related to a series of vehicle thefts in Paso Robles over the last month.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, three vehicles were reported stolen in the past month and notably, all three were Hondas.

The Paso Robles Police Department's Special Enforcement Team (SET) detectives began to investigate the thefts and learned during their investigation that two suspects were linked to the three stolen vehicles as well as another vehicle theft in King City detail Paso Robles Police Department.

On Jan. 20, SET detectives and King City Police Department officers located one of the stolen vehicles being driven by one of the suspects, a 43-year-old Stockton woman who was arrested for felony possession of a stolen vehicle state Paso Robles Police Department.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, further investigation led to the arrest of the other suspected accomplice, a 40-year-old Stockton woman, who was waiting to meet the other woman at another location.

Both women were transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple felony charges including: vehicle theft, burglary, credit card fraud, and conspiracy state Paso Robles Police Department.

Paso Robles Police Department detail that the remaining missing vehicles have all been recovered in rural Paso Robles and the victims notified of the recoveries.

The investigation into these thefts is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report information while remaining anonymous at 805-549-7867.