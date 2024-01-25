Fire crews responded to apartment fire with one person injured Thursday in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Five Cities Fire Authority responded to a fully involved apartment fire at 400 Elm Street and transported one woman with burn injuries in Arroyo Grande Thursday afternoon.

The full extent of that woman's injuries has not been made publicly available.

According to Five Cities Fire Authority, a quick emergency response and an aggressive fire attack limited the flames to the apartment of origin.

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and Arroyo Grande Police Department assisted in the response and the cause is now under investigation detail Five Cities Fire Authority.