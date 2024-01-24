Paso Robles man arrested for felony DUI and felony hit and run that injured two people Monday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 47-year-old man was arrested for felony DUI and felony hit and run after a traffic collision that injured two people Monday evening in Paso Robles.

The two people injured in the incident were medically transported and released from the hospital after receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries explain Paso Robles Police Department.

On Jan. 22 around 9:43 p.m., officers with the Paso Robles Police Department were called to a traffic collision with injuries at the intersection of Creston Road and Cedarwood Drive state Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police Department, while officers were en route to the incident, the vehicle involved fled the scene and one of the responding units pulled the fleeing vehicle over.

The 47-year-old Paso Robles man driving the vehicle was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for felony driving under the influence and felony hit and run after an investigation detail Paso Robles Police.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.