Fresno woman has died and a Reedley man has been arrested for DUI following Sunday night crash on Highway 101 north of Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A Fresno woman has died and a Reedley man has been arrested for Felony DUI charges after a traffic incident on southbound Highway 101 south of Del Rio Road overcrossing Sunday.

California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) publicly identified the deceased on Tuesday as 32-year-old Edna MarquezGalindo of Fresno after making contact with her next of kin.

Around 10:42 p.m. the night of Jan. 21 of this year, a 37-year-old Reedley man was driving a 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX southbound on Highway 101 south of the Del Rio Road overcrossing state CHP.

According to CHP, due to the driver's level of intoxication while driving approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour, he swerved into the center divider before over-correcting and sending his vehicle spinning across both southbound lanes.

The Subaru left the roadway, rolled over, and came to rest on its left side facing to the south on Ramona Road explain CHP.

MarquezGalindo was ejected from the passenger seat and received major injuries at the scene before being transported to Sierra Vista Medical Center where she later died from her injuries detail CHP.

According to CHP, the driver was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for Felony Driving Under the Influence charges.