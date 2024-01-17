Preparing for the primary election: SLO County Clerk Recorder interview

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the upcoming primary election. California voters will head to the polls on 'Super Tuesday', March 5.

Ballots will be mailed out to every registered voter by February 5. Voters can check their status at registertovote.ca.gov. There is also a need for poll workers to help on election day. You can apply for a position and learn more about the election here.