Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Preparing for the primary election: SLO County Clerk Recorder interview

By
Published 6:06 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the upcoming primary election. California voters will head to the polls on 'Super Tuesday', March 5.

Ballots will be mailed out to every registered voter by February 5. Voters can check their status at registertovote.ca.gov. There is also a need for poll workers to help on election day. You can apply for a position and learn more about the election here.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors News Channel 3-12 at 4:00, 6:30 and 11 p.m. and News Channel 11 at 10 p.m. To learn more about Scott, click here. click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content