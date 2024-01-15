Skip to Content
Fire and police respond to small rubbish fire near train tracks in Grover Beach Monday evening

KEYT News
By
today at 6:22 pm
Published 6:37 pm

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Five Cities Fire Authority and San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a small rubbish fire alongside the railroad tracks near the intersection of Newport Avenue and Front Street in Grover Beach Monday around 5:43 p.m.

Five Cities Fire Authority tweeted around 6:49 that the railway has been reopened

According to the Grover Beach Police Department, the small rubbish fire was not associated with the stationary train cars in the area.

While the fire was not associated directly with the nearby train, San Luis Obispo County Fire Department explain that it did result in the closure of the tracks until the scene has been completely cleared.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by Five Cities Fire Authority state Grover Beach Police Department.

