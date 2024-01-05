Skip to Content
Juvenile contacted by Paso Robles Police after bomb threat made on SnapChat Thursday

Paso Robles Police Department
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A local juvenile made a bomb threat directed at Paso Robles High School through SnapChat on Thursday.

According to Paso Robles Police Department, the threat was investigated and was deemed not credible after contact was made with the poster and their parents.

All threats of violence are taken seriously and investigated explain Paso Robles Police Department and parents are asked to speak with their children about the seriousness of online threats as well as the potential consequences of making threats against a school.

Juveniles that make threats directed towards schools are subject to disciplinary action including expulsion and criminal charges detail Paso Robles Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by contacting Crime Stopper's 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

