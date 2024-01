SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Point-in-Time Count is coming up on January 23rd in San Luis Obispo County. The Homeless Services Division is seeking 250 volunteers to go out and count those experiencing homelessness.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up here. News Channel 3-12 spoke live with Kari Howell about training that's provided for volunteers, and what it's like on the day of the event.