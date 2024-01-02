Warming Centers open Tuesday due to low expected temperatures through the night

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Warming Centers at both 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo and St. John's Lutheran Church at 959 Valley Road in Arroyo Grande will be open tonight due to low temperatures.

Guests at the Arroyo Grande warming center are asked not to arrive before 5:30 p.m. and no entries will be allowed after 8 p.m. with the warming center closing the following day at 7 a.m.

For those going to Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo's 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo, guest check-in is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the warming center closing at 6 a.m. the following day.

Transportation to and from the Arroyo Grande Warming Center is detailed below.

Tuesday night Pick-up Schedule:

390 Bello Street at 5:10 PM

Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:20 PM

Fin's Restuarant at 5:30

Ramona Park At 5:40

Oceano Duck Pond at 5:50

Arrive at St. John's Lutheran Church at 6:00 PM

Wednesday morning Drop-Off Schedule:

Depart John's Lutheran Church at 7:00 AM

Oceano Duck Pond

Ramona Park

Fin's Restaurant

Pismo Beach Outlets bus stop

390 Bello Street

Overnight guests at both warming centers are provided a hot meal and a dry place to sleep for the night.

While the Arroyo Grande warming center does not accept pets, the 40 Prado warming center has secure kennels for pets with a rabies vaccination.

The Arroyo Grande location has an open-door policy and sobriety is not a condition for entry, but no drugs or alcohol are allowed on site.

At 40 Prado, there are up to 40 spots available for those in good standing with Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo.

Donations and volunteers are needed at both locations.

For more information about volunteering at 40 Prado, click here or call 805-544-4004 ext. 2.

For those in need of immediate help, the SLO Hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at 800-783-0607.

Below is more information for those looking to donate at the Arroyo Grande warming center which can be reached for more information at 805-295-1501 or by contacting Stephanie LeBlanc at stephanie.leblanc@5chc.org or calling 805-550-8701.

Donations:

Warming Center Meals:

Meals needed for Tuesday: *Meals can be delivered at 5:30 PM to 959 Valley Road, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420. Please prepare a meal for 25 people.

*Meals can be delivered at 5:30 PM to 959 Valley Road, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420. Please prepare a meal for 25 people. Warming Center items needed:

URGENT NEED: NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants

NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants Large trash bags

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar

SOFT breakfast bars, cereal

individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips

Instant Noodles/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

NEW socks, and underwear

Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/

Large backpacks

Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Volunteer Shifts:

Tuesday

Set-Up: 4:30 pm

Check-in: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Meal Service: 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Overnight Volunteer (Male Volunteer Needed): 8:00 pm - 8:00am *Hours worked are based on volunteer's availability between 8:00 pm and 8:00 am

Wednesday

Morning teardown: 5:30 am to 6:30 am

You must be 18yrs. or older to volunteer explain the Warming Center.