Paso Robles man arrested following car chase on Highway 101 Saturday evening

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 32-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested after a vehicle chase on eastbound Highway 46 and southbound Highway 101 Saturday evening.

According to Paso Robles Police Department, the man was found to have a felony warrant and multiple misdemeanor warrants for his arrest as well as "showed strong symptoms of controlled substance use".

A traffic stop was attempted for a blue Subaru on the evening of Dec. 30 that was traveling at high speeds and swerving while heading eastbound on Highway 46 state Paso Robles Police Department.

The Subaru fled from the traffic stop and went southbound on Highway 101, crashed into multiple street signs near Main Street, and was ultimately stopped on Ramada Drive detail Paso Robles Police Department.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, a female passenger inside of the vehicle at the time of the pursuit was uninjured and was eventually released from the scene.

The 32-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested and booked on the following charges: