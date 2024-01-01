Atascadero announces Fire Hazard Reduction Burn Season starts Tuesday

ATASCADERO, Calif.- Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services announced that Fire Hazard Reduction Burn Season begins Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services remind those looking to burn that lighting fires is not allowed within five days of measurable rain and that residents are encouraged to use other forms of disposal, such as the Waste Alternatives' Green Waste recycling container or the Chicago Grade Landfill.

Copies of the City of Atascadero's Burn Regulations can be found online here.

Atascadero Fire and emergency services is offering a free and easy app to use.

The app allows users to track outdoor burns disseminate important fire safety information.

For a link to the Public Fire Safety system, click here or download the app, available for iPhone and Android users in their respective app stores.

Permits can be filed through those Public Fire Safety apps as well as the City of Atascadero's website.

To register for a permit, a resident's name, street address, and phone number with text messaging are required.

Those without internet access can still request a burn permit at 805-461-5070 ext. 8 or visit the Atascadero City Hall at 6500 Palma Avenue.

More information can be found by contacting the Atascadero Fire and Emergency Service at 805-461-5070.