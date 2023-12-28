Two Lompoc men arrested in connection with Arroyo Grande robbery Wednesday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Two men were arrested in Lompoc in connection with a robbery at Miner's Ace Hardware in Arroyo Grande Wednesday.

Around 8:57 a.m. on Dec. 27, officers with Arroyo Grande Police were dispatched to Miner's Ace Hardware in the 100 block of Station Way for a man allegedly shoplifting detail Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, the man left the store with unpaid items and was confronted by a store employee near a vehicle outside of the store.

A struggle ensued and another man stepped out of the driver's seat of the nearby vehicle, pepper sprayed the employee, then fled with the first man and the unpaid items in the vehicle detail Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Arroyo Grande Police explain that arriving officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video that was then shared with San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County law enforcement agencies.

According to Arroyo Grande Police Department, the suspected vehicle and two men from the incidents were located around 12:00 p.m. at a hotel in Lompoc by Lompoc Police Department personnel.

After a brief foot chase, both men were arrested and turned over to the custody of the Arroyo Grande Police Department before being booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on violation of PC 211-Robbery in the First Degree.

Arroyo Grande Police Department adds that merchandise from another theft was located and turned over to San Luis Obispo Police Department.