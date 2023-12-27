Wrong way driver sends Pismo Beach woman to the hospital before being arrested for felony DUI

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A wrong-way driver was arrested following a head-on collision on Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon.

A 78-year-old Pismo Beach resident involved in the head-on collision was transported with major injuries to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center detail California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Luis Obispo Area.

According to CHP-San Luis Obispo Area, a 47-year-old San Luis Obispo man was driving his 2011 Infiniti G37 northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 around 3:42 p.m. when his car collided head-on with the 78-year-old driver of a 2000 Infiniti I30.

Following that collision, a 2015 Ram 3500 crashed into the rear of the Infiniti G37, disabling the truck and sending the Infiniti G37 into the guardrail bordering the western edge of southbound Highway 101 explain CHP.

The 47-year-old driver exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot before being arrested for felony hit and run and felony driving under the influence and it is believed that drug use contributed to this incident detail CHP.

If you have information to share about this incident, you are asked to contact CHP Officer Clissold at 805-594-8700.