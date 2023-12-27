First responders conducting cliff rescue of one person near Ragged Point Wednesday evening

RAGGED POINT, Calif. – First responders with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department are conducting a cliff rescue of a person over the edge off Highway 1 near Ragged Point Wednesday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews are using a rope rescue technique to rescue the person approximately 50 feet below the cliff edge with unknown injuries.

The initial call for a cliff rescue in the area came in around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday states PulsePoint.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.