San Luis Obispo County

First responders conducting cliff rescue of one person near Ragged Point Wednesday evening

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 5:26 pm
Published 5:32 pm

RAGGED POINT, Calif. – First responders with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department are conducting a cliff rescue of a person over the edge off Highway 1 near Ragged Point Wednesday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews are using a rope rescue technique to rescue the person approximately 50 feet below the cliff edge with unknown injuries.

The initial call for a cliff rescue in the area came in around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday states PulsePoint.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

