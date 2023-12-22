San Luis Obispo man arrested in connection with two sexual assaults in last ten years on Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 46-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested on Thursday in connection with two sexual assaults of underage children, one in 2020 and the other in 2013.

The 46-year-old is currently being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $500,000 and in custody on the following charges:

PC288.7(a) – Felony, Sex/Sodomy With a Child Under 10

PC 288(a) – Felony, Lewd Act Upon a Child

PC 286(b)(2) – Felony, Sodomy of Person Under 16

PC 287(b)(2) – Felony, Oral Copulation of a Person under 16

PC 288(c)(1) – Felony, Lewd Acts Upon a Child

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, in September of this year, a female sexual assault survivor detailed sexual abuse by the San Luis Obispo man arrested on Thursday that occurred ten years prior when she was five years old.

While investigating that sexual abuse claim, San Luis Obispo Police Detectives Bureau detail that a 2020 sexual assault case was discovered involving the same man and a, at the time, 15-year-old male victim, but that case was not prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

When the 2023 case was reported, and similarities between the two cases were discovered during the investigation, the 2020 assault case was reopened and new evidence submitted explain San Luis Obispo Police Department.

On Dec. 20, 2023 an arrest warrant was obtained and on Dec. 21, the 46-year-old was taken into custody without incident state San Luis Obispo Police Department.

If you or someone you know has additional information about these or other cases, you are asked to contact San Luis Obispo Police Detective Magaña at 805-594-8025.

For crisis assistance for sexual assault survivors, please contact the Lumina Alliance at 805-545-8888.