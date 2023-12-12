Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Romanian national arrested Thursday after accessing skimming device on Higuera ATM

City of San Luis Obispo
By
today at 5:32 pm
Published 6:10 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 46-year-old Romanian national was arrested for accessing information from a skimming device at an ATM at 1102 Higuera Street on Thursday.

According to the City of San Luis Obispo, a task force of local law enforcement agencies was actively monitoring locations involved in skimming device investigations including the Bank of America ATM where the man was arrested on Thursday.

At 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 7, law enforcement monitoring the Higuera Street ATM observed the 46-year-old man actively removing the skimming device in an attempt to access the harvested information detailed the City of San Luis Obispo.

The featured image of this article, provided by the City of San Luis Obispo as part of a press release, is evidence collected at the scene of the arrest on Thursday.

The Romanian national is currently being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail with no bail and on the following charges:

  • PC 530.5(c)(3) – Felony Identity Theft
  • PC 459 - Three counts of Misdemeanor Burglary
  • PC 502.6(A) - Misdemeanor Possession of a scanning device
Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
ATM skimming
City of San Luis Obispo
crime and courts
KEYT
Romania
san luis obispo county
skimming device

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content