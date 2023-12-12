Romanian national arrested Thursday after accessing skimming device on Higuera ATM

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 46-year-old Romanian national was arrested for accessing information from a skimming device at an ATM at 1102 Higuera Street on Thursday.

According to the City of San Luis Obispo, a task force of local law enforcement agencies was actively monitoring locations involved in skimming device investigations including the Bank of America ATM where the man was arrested on Thursday.

At 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 7, law enforcement monitoring the Higuera Street ATM observed the 46-year-old man actively removing the skimming device in an attempt to access the harvested information detailed the City of San Luis Obispo.

The featured image of this article, provided by the City of San Luis Obispo as part of a press release, is evidence collected at the scene of the arrest on Thursday.

The Romanian national is currently being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail with no bail and on the following charges: