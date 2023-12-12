Fire personnel responding to five-acre vegetation fire east of Santa Margarita Tuesday

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a five-acre vegetation fire at 4230 Las Pilitas Road east of Santa Margarita Tuesday morning.

As of 11:42 a.m., forward progress of the flames was stopped and the fire was fully contained at 12:35 p.m. detailed San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Update: #VistaIC and firefighters at scene, 5 acres, forward rate of progress stopped. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) December 12, 2023

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is limited to grasses in the area with a slow rate of spread, but no structures are currently threatened.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.