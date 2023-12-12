Fire personnel responding to five-acre vegetation fire east of Santa Margarita Tuesday
SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a five-acre vegetation fire at 4230 Las Pilitas Road east of Santa Margarita Tuesday morning.
As of 11:42 a.m., forward progress of the flames was stopped and the fire was fully contained at 12:35 p.m. detailed San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
Update: #VistaIC and firefighters at scene, 5 acres, forward rate of progress stopped.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) December 12, 2023
According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is limited to grasses in the area with a slow rate of spread, but no structures are currently threatened.
This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.