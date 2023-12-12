Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire personnel responding to five-acre vegetation fire east of Santa Margarita Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 11:21 am
Published 11:47 am

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a five-acre vegetation fire at 4230 Las Pilitas Road east of Santa Margarita Tuesday morning.

As of 11:42 a.m., forward progress of the flames was stopped and the fire was fully contained at 12:35 p.m. detailed San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is limited to grasses in the area with a slow rate of spread, but no structures are currently threatened.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
safety
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
Santa Margarita
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content