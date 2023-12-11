Firefighters responded to vegetation fire at SLO County Sanitation facility in Oceano Monday

OCEANO, Calif. - Fire crews with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and Five Cities Fire Authority responded to a 50-foot by 50-foot vegetation fire at the County Sanitation Facility near 1600 Aloha Place Monday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the fire has been halted and crews will remain on the scene for the next few hours for cleanup.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.