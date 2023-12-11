Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responded to quarter-acre vegetation fire off Highway 46 Monday afternoon

Cal Fire SLO County
today at 4:41 pm
Published 4:53 pm

CAMBRIA, Calif. – Fire crews with San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and the Cambria Fire Department responded to a quarter-acre vegetation fire in the 9000 block of Arroyo del Mar north of Highway 46 between Cambria and Templeton Monday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the fire has been stopped and the quick response to the call mitigated the risk to at least one nearby building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there is no reported impact on traffic along Highway 46 detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

