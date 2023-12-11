Skip to Content
Cambria woman dies after Monday morning collision on Highway 1 south of Hearst Castle

California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area
today at 12:20 pm
Published 12:31 pm

TEMPLETON, Calif. – One woman, a 71-year-old Cambria resident, has died following a Monday morning single-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 1 south of Hearst Castle.

According to Templeton Area California Highway Patrol (CHP), the Cambria resident was driving her 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on Highway 1.

For still unknown reasons, the Tahoe turned sharply left and left the roadway before directly colliding with an unoccupied Caterpillar asphalt compactor with an attached drum roller detail CHP.

CHP investigation revealed that after the impact, the Tahoe rebounded and rotated in a counterclockwise direction, headed through a barbed wire cattle fence, and came to rest facing in a westerly direction.

According to CHP, the driver was not wearing her belt and the force of the impact resulted in fatal injuries.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation detail CHP.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

