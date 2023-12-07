Firefighters responded to fire behind businesses on Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to a fire in a lot behind businesses in the 600 block of Higuera Street Thursday.

According to San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, the fire was limited to exterior fences and equipment that, thanks to a quick response from firefighters, did not threaten nearby structures.

No injuries were reported and crews remain on the scene as the cause of the fire is under investigation detail San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.